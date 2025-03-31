Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $195.40 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

