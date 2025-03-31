Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

