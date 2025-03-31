Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $2,055,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 48.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Shares of BURL opened at $238.00 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.38.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,926 shares of company stock worth $1,461,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

