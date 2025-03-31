Korea Investment CORP Sells 41,400 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 571,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

