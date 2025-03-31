Korea Investment CORP Sells 52,004 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,004 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Cameco worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 664,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after purchasing an additional 278,356 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after acquiring an additional 270,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Glj Research raised their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

