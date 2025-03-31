Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Krystal Biotech worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $183.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.55. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

