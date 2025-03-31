Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 29th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization, typically valued at $10 billion or more. These stocks tend to be more stable and established within their industries, often providing steady dividends and attracting investors seeking reliable growth over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.55. 123,100,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The stock has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.33 and its 200-day moving average is $321.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $109.67. 229,047,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,707,778. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $12.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,247,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,068,030. The company has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Read More