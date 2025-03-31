LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.29% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the period.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Performance

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

