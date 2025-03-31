Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

