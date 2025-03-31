Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.31% of Littelfuse worth $661,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 4.3 %

LFUS opened at $200.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.