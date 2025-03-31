LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in LivaNova by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in LivaNova by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $39.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.10. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

