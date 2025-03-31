LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,014 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 36.40% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $21,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

GEMD stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

