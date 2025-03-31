LPL Financial LLC Acquires 33,630 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.54% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.