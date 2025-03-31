LPL Financial LLC Acquires 38,937 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $21,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,163,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 205.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199,793 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,527.04. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Datadog Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $101.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.24, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

