LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

BSCW opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

