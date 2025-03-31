LPL Financial LLC Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

