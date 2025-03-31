LPL Financial LLC Has $21.70 Million Stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

