LPL Financial LLC Has $23.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $773.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

