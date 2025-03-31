LPL Financial LLC Has $25.41 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARE opened at $95.58 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

