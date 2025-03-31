LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 190.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Lincoln National worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.