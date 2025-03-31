LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,017 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.94% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCX. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

BSCX stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

