LPL Financial LLC Sells 376,292 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $21,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,414,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 388,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $37.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

