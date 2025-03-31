Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Markel Group worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,853.88 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,865.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,730.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

