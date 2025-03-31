Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,176.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,283.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,302.91. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

