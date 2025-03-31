Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 24,258 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Toast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TOST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Toast Stock Down 5.2 %

Toast stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,349.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

