Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,594 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $128.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $121.01 and a one year high of $161.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.