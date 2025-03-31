Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 64,792 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 121.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 16,314.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $40.48 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $86.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.62%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

