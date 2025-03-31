Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 782 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Popular Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

