Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,274,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Price Performance

LU stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.77. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

