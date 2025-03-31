Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 40,667 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Kanzhun worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 812.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339,911 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,195,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 222,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.46. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

