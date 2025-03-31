Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 46,337 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

