Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 89.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,680,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after acquiring an additional 105,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Baird R W lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

