Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Pool by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $314.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.55. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $403.61.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

