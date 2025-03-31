Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Ball Stock Down 1.2 %

BALL opened at $51.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

