Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4972 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

