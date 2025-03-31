Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $79.27.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 96.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

