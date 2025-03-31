Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,366 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after buying an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 219,224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,880,000 after acquiring an additional 894,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 89.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GNW opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.