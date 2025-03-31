Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,366 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after buying an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 219,224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,880,000 after acquiring an additional 894,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 89.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of GNW opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
