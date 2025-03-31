Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $77,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $58.84 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is -168.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

