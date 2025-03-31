Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.14 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 194.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,906 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 1.5 %

Comerica stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.