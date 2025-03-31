Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.31 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,687,000 after acquiring an additional 467,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,520 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,364,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,673,000 after purchasing an additional 594,661 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

NASDAQ CG opened at $43.15 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

