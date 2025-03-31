Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after buying an additional 6,819,919 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 243,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

SBRA stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.