Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Revvity were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Revvity by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Revvity by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Revvity stock opened at $105.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

