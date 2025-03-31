Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.39 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avantor by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after acquiring an additional 493,408 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Avantor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Avantor by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 723,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

