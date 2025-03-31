Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.84 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

