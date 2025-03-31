Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of ZS opened at $207.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.56 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $217.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,234 shares of company stock worth $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.