Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $207.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.56 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $217.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,234 shares of company stock worth $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

