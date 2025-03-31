Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

