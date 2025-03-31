Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.66 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of FirstService worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

FirstService Trading Down 1.7 %

FirstService stock opened at $166.05 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $197.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

