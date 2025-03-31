Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 12,294 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 103.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 409,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 177,617 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Barclays increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WPC opened at $62.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

