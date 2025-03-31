Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,404 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Okta by 56.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Okta by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,935. This trade represents a 37.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 761,197 shares of company stock valued at $70,662,533. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Trading Down 2.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.54, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.07.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

