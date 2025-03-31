Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,515 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

